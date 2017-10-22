Since jazz pianist Florian Hoefner moved to St. John's a few years ago, he's been spending a lot of time in the great Newfoundland outdoors.

"I love watching wildlife — whales, seabirds, moose," said Hoefner.

Hoefner has taken his experiences in nature and translated them into impressionistic modern jazz.

The result is an album for solo piano called Coldwater Stories.

Have a listen to Florian Hoefner's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

