Jason Momoa is back on our fair island.



The Aquaman actor, who plays Declan Harp on Discovery and Netflix's Frontier, shared a video of his arrival at St. John's International Airport on Monday evening.



While he's happy to be back in the province, he quickly realized he landed without one item that might be helpful if he hopes to survive a Newfoundland winter — a warm coat.



It won't be long though before he gets properly bundled up to continue filming Season 3 of the drama-adventure hit series, that is set during the fur trade in the 1700s.

Watch Momoa arrive in style in the video below.