Jason Marsh has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in two shootings in St. John's in 2013.

Marsh, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for shooting on Williams Heights in St. John's on Nov. 11, 2013, and also for an incident on Boyle Street two months earlier on Sept. 9, 2013.

Marsh will get a reduced sentence, based on time served. According to the judge, Marsh gets credit for five years and 21 days, which means his remaining jail sentence is six years, 11 months and 10 days.

Justice William Goodridge told Marsh he still has time to time to turn his life around. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/VYBYYALqfJ — @glenn_payette

The first shooting happened in September 2013, when Marsh hit Kyle Mullett with a shotgun blast to the chest and arm outside his house on Boyle Street.

At trial, Mullett told the court that he figured Marsh and others were after money for drugs. Mullett said he wasn't involved in drugs.

Two months after the Boyle Street incident, Marsh shot several .22-calibre bullets into Charles Lacosta, in Williams Heights near Bowring Park.

Guilty pleas

Marsh pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and pointing a firearm in both of the shootings. He was also convicted of weapons charges.

Despite evidence that he had accomplices, Marsh told the court in May he was the shooter in both incidents and that no one else was involved.

Marsh and another man, Christopher Shaw, were originally charged with attempted murder for the Lacosta shooting.

Shaw, 34, pleaded guilty to weapons charges and in August was sentenced to three and a half years.