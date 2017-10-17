A central Newfoundland man who lost his leg 10 years ago in a freak accident says what's kept him going is his family, along with some stubbornness and determination.
'I'm very proud of him. He's my hero.' - Phillip Lingard, Jason's father
Jason Lingard was 27 years old back in February 2007, when he and a friend were working on the carburetors on his snowmobile at his Bishop's Falls home.
He was lifting the machine from behind when his friend pumped the gas a few times and then the unexpected happened — the snowmobile's track busted, flying back through the air and completely severing Lingard's lower leg and foot.
"I just looked down and my boot was gone," he said. "I said 'Dad, my leg. It's gone'. He said 'yeah it's gone. It's gone'."
His father Phil remembers the day well too. He had been with the boys earlier helping with the snowmobile, but decided to walk back to the house to start cooking dinner on the BBQ.
That's when he got a call saying his son had been in an accident and was hurt.
"I went up and I just looked at him and he was there just holding a tourniquet on his leg," he said
"If I could have taken the pain for him I would have. That was a terrible time in our lives, but we pulled through it together all of us. He's got a lot of fortitude."
Jason nearly bled to death from the accident, but eventually got medical help and started the healing process. His father found his foot four days later in a snow bank, 40 feet away from where it happened
Jason jokes that the hardest part of the whole ordeal is that he could no longer ride his dirt bike. However, he can still do a lot thanks to the help of several different prosthetic legs over the years. In fact, within six months of the accident he was putting siding on the house by himself.
Jason says what kept him going was the fact that his first was child was on the way at the time he lost his leg, and he knew he would have to be there for his son. That helped get him through, he said, plus a whole lot of stubbornness.
"It's only a leg," he said. "I believe that everything happens for a reason, good and bad. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
His father agrees, saying it's amazing to see how little losing a leg has slowed down his son.
"I'm very proud of him," he said. "He's my hero."