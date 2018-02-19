Jason King has been sentenced to six years behind bars, minus nearly three years for time served, for an attack aimed at disfiguring his ex-girlfriend.

Justice Donald Burrage read his decision to King at Supreme Court in St. John's on Monday, calling the attack "vicious" and "senseless."

King had previously admitted he chose to slash the woman's face because she placed value in her appearance. He was charged with aggravated assault and a breach of probation.

The victim still bears scars from the wounds King gave her.

Burrage said the attack was abhorrent and shocked the whole community. It took place outside Dollarama in Bay Roberts on March 29, 2016.

At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, King apologized to the victim, his former coworkers at Dollarama and the customers who witnessed the attack.

Sentence closer to Crown's recommendation

His defence lawyer, Shelley Senior, was seeking a 4.5-year sentence, while the Crown asked for seven years.

King and the victim were in an on-and-off relationship before the slashing took place. Senior said the victim had confronted King at work that day, and demanded he pay for a cellphone she said he broke.

The woman involved is left with scarring, reduced mobility of an arm, and psychological issues as a result of the attack. — @janellemkelly

King reacted by flying "into a rage," Senior said. The attack only stopped when a bystander pulled him off her.

While the defence had suggested the victim provoked King, the judge struck the notion down in his sentencing decision, saying the victim bears no responsibility for what happened.

King has four prior assault convictions, three of which were on domestic partners, including the victim of the slashing.

He has been in custody since the attack, and will be given time-and-a-half credit for nearly two years already spent in jail.