Eastern Health says it is learning from this week's "regrettable situation" and is adding new measures, after an 18-year-old went missing near the Health Sciences Centre Wednesday.

"We are working to prevent similar occurrences from happening in the future," said the health authority in a statement on Friday. Officials once again refused an interview request from CBC.

Nathan Brown was found safe Thursday morning walking on Freshwater Road after police and search and rescue personnel looked for him.

His father, Jason Brown, says when security guards at the hospital asked Nathan to leave the property, his son — who has mental health issues and is mostly non-verbal — got scared and did what he was told even though he had nowhere else to go.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary released this photo of Nathan Brown Thursday morning, after he was reported missing. (RNC)

Nathan had gone to sit in the car while his father was inside with a friend who had broken his arm. The security guard approached Nathan after complaints that someone was trying to get into cars parked on the lot.

Brown said Eastern Health told him that the security guard was following protocol when he led Nathan away from the parking lot, but wouldn't comment on if there were other cases where people have been wrongly escorted out.

Extra training for security guards

After meeting with officials from Eastern Health Thursday evening about the ordeal, Brown said they all agreed that better training programs should be in place for security at the Health Sciences Centre.

"They were trying to smooth it over the best they could, I guess," he said.

Eastern Health said "it is important to learn from each event" and will provide extra mental health awareness training for security personnel.

That's something Brown had pushed for when he met with officials at the facility.

"If it was in the mall or a Tim Hortons I could see them leading someone off the parking lot, but not a hospital," he said "Not somewhere where there are people with mental problems, where there are sick people."

"Nathan would have done whatever that man asked. What if it was an old lady with Alzheimers or dementia?"

A search and rescue effort was mobilized Thursday to find Nathan Brown after his family reported him missing. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

In addition, there will be a focus on "the significance of professionalism and empathy in all interactions with the public," according to the statement from Eastern Health.

The health authority will also develop a "systematic approach" for searching the Health Sciences Centre, as it now encompasses 1.6 million square feet.

Brown said this could have ended a lot worse, and it isn't easy to forget.

"It's been pretty rough. Me and my wife were out all night, looking for the boy. Going through the woods. I was wet and cold, so I can imagine what he was like. He's never been out before like that all night," Brown said.

"I figured I was going to find the boy in a bad way. I figured I was going to find him laid down somewhere, probably half froze to death."