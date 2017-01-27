Game of Thrones and Frontier star Jason Mamoa added to his reputation as an axe-throwing badass Thursday night by hurling a few tomahawks during an appearance on the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Mamoa blew up social media last November with a post showing him nailing a bullseye in St. John's — seconds before being handed a pint of beer.

Now the actor has taken both his axe-throwing and beer-drinking skills from the foggy streets of St. John's to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Watch Mamoa show Jimmy and Guillermo how it's done in the video below: