An alleged drug dealer accused of harassment by Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball has pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone and hydromorphone for the purposes of trafficking.

Jarrett Cody, 31, entered the new plea at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

"Yeah, I'm going to plead guilty," Cody told Justice Rosalie McGrath.

Cody had originally pleaded not guilty. His trial had been scheduled for three days in mid-January.

The offences date back to August 2015. At the time, Cody was a tenant in a St. John's rental home co-owned by Dwight Ball and his daughter Jade.

In October 2015, Dwight Ball told police that he had been harassed by Cody and others over tens of thousands of dollars in drug debt linked to accused killer Brandon Phillips.

No charges were ever laid in relation to that alleged harassment.

Cody and his girlfriend Katilyn Skinner would later win a landlord-tenant dispute against the premier and his daughter.

In mid-2016, Dwight and Jade Ball were ordered to pay $4,820 to the couple.

That included $4,000 to compensate for missing possessions, $800 to refund the couple's security deposit and $20 to cover hearing expenses.

Premier Dwight Ball and his daughter, Jade Ball, were ordered to pay nearly $5,000 to their former tenants Jarrett Cody and Kaitlyn Skinner in 2016. (CBC/Facebook)

Premier gave interview to police in 2015

Two years ago, the future premier gave an interview to police that fingered Brandon Phillips as a possible suspect in the slaying of Larry Wellman. Wellman was killed during a botched armed robbery at the Captain's Quarters hotel in St. John's. Phillips was the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Ball's daughter Jade.

The information provided by Ball helped the police obtain search warrants that cracked the case.

In that interview, Ball also described the alleged harassment by Cody.

Last week, CBC Investigates revealed Ball's involvement in the murder investigation, after a Supreme Court judge partially lifted a temporary injunction the premier had won to block the story earlier this month.

Brandon Phillips was convicted of second-degree murder Dec. 8.

No statement of facts entered yet in Cody case

Supreme Court does not usually hear matters in the week between Christmas and New Year's.

The Cody case was the only one on the docket Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Elaine Reid said the matter was brought back early because Cody intended to change his plea.

No agreed statement of facts was entered during the brief hearing.

Cody represented himself.

He is due back in court Feb. 27 for sentencing.

Cody declined comment when approached by CBC News.