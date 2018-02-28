​A drug dealer once accused of harassment by Premier Dwight Ball has been sentenced to two years plus a day in prison after pleading guilty to possession of oxycodone and hydromorphone for the purposes of trafficking.

Jarrett Cody was taken into custody by sheriff's officers after being sentenced at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's on Wednesday afternoon.

The Crown had asked for a two-year sentence, but Cody requested two years plus a day, which is federal time.

In her sentencing decision, Justice Rosalie McGrath granted Cody's wish, and noted that programs in federal institutions could help improve his prospects of rehabilitation.

McGrath also said federal time would help Cody avoid associating with prisoners he knows at Her Majesty's Peniteniary in St. John's.

Picked up by police at St. John's airport

According to an agreed statement of facts, Cody was arrested at St. John's International Airport in August 2015, after getting off a flight from Toronto.

Police in Newfoundland received wiretap information from an Ontario law-enforcement investigation that tipped them off.

Cody had 58 oxycodone pills and 574 hydromorphone pills in his possession at the time of the arrest.

The estimated street value of the drugs was nearly $25,000.

Was living in Dwight Ball's rental home

At the time of his arrest, Cody was living in a rental house co-owned by Dwight Ball and Ball's daughter Jade.

Dwight Ball would later accuse Cody of harassment over tens of thousands of dollars in drug debt linked to accused killer Brandon Phillips.

No charges were ever laid in relation to that alleged harassment.

In 2016, Cody and his girlfriend won a landlord-tenant dispute against Dwight and Jade Ball for $4,820.