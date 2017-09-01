A woman from Paradise, Janice Henstridge, is $1.5 million richer, thanks to a scratch-and-win ticket that paid off.

Henstridge is the latest winner of Atlantic Lottery's Super Set for Life; she picked up her cheque on Friday.

She said she was heading out the door last Saturday for her regular weekend run when she remembered about the ticket in her purse.

Henstridge learned she was a winner — but not even that would deter her from meeting up with her fellow runners.

"It was an easy run with the ladies; my feet were floating. I didn't tell them about the win, but I started a conversation with the girls to ask if they won on that new Super Set for Life ticket, what would they chose," Henstridge said.

"Looking back, it's all pretty funny! I told them if I ever won, I would treat them to a coffee."

She had the option to earn $100,000 each year for the next 20 years but decided to accept a $1.5-million lump sum instead.

Henstridge said she'll use the money to pay off her mortgage and take a family vacation to Florida this Christmas.

She said it was her daughter's reaction upon being told the news that remains the emotional moment.

"She was crying and said, 'Mom, so we won the lottery, and we're best kind?' I said, 'Yes my love, we are best kind, we sure are.'"