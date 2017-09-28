What's YOUR favourite song by a Newfoundland and Labrador artist?
To celebrate 25 years of MusicNL we're having a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.
We've picked 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task given this province's rich musical history.
This is just round one and the winners will face off against even more competition in round two. The final showdown is when just two songs are left standing - and a winner will be crowned Oct. 15.
You can also hear the songs on CBC Radio's Weekend AM where guest panelists will go to bat for the different songs in the competition.
So, get voting!
Dance jams
Repartee - Dukes
Hear/Say - Make a Friend
Kitchen party jams
Ray Lake - There's Gonna be a Time Tonight
The Fables - Heave Away
Dreamy jams
The Secrets - Big Time
Steve Maloney - Exits
Break-up jams
Kim Stockwood - Jerk
Great Big Sea - How Did We Get From Saying I Love You
Jams your mom told you to turn down
Bucket Truck - No Other Way
Lizband - One Song
Summer jams
Crush - King For a Day
The Novaks - Goodbye Rock and Roll Band