What's YOUR favourite song by a Newfoundland and Labrador artist?

To celebrate 25 years of MusicNL we're having a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.  

We've picked 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task given this province's rich musical history.

This is just round one and the winners will face off against even more competition in round two. The final showdown is when just two songs are left standing - and a winner will be crowned Oct. 15.

You can also hear the songs on CBC Radio's Weekend AM where guest panelists will go to bat for the different songs in the competition.

So, get voting!

Dance jams 

Repartee - Dukes 

Hear/Say - Make a Friend 

Kitchen party jams 

Ray Lake - There's Gonna be a Time Tonight 

The Fables - Heave Away 

Dreamy jams 

The Secrets - Big Time 

Steve Maloney - Exits 

Steve Maloney

Steve Maloney is a musician from St. John's. (Jill Willcott )

Break-up jams 

Kim Stockwood - Jerk 

Great Big Sea - How Did We Get From Saying I Love You 

Jams your mom told you to turn down 

Bucket Truck - No Other Way 

Lizband - One Song 

Lizband

Liz Solo is a musician from St. John's. (Meghan Fahey )

Summer jams 

Crush - King For a Day 

The Novaks - Goodbye Rock and Roll Band 