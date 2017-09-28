What's YOUR favourite song by a Newfoundland and Labrador artist?

To celebrate 25 years of MusicNL we're having a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.

We've picked 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task given this province's rich musical history.

This is just round one and the winners will face off against even more competition in round two. The final showdown is when just two songs are left standing - and a winner will be crowned Oct. 15.

You can also hear the songs on CBC Radio's Weekend AM where guest panelists will go to bat for the different songs in the competition.

So, get voting!

Dance jams

Repartee - Dukes

Hear/Say - Make a Friend

Kitchen party jams

Ray Lake - There's Gonna be a Time Tonight

The Fables - Heave Away

Dreamy jams

The Secrets - Big Time

Steve Maloney - Exits

Steve Maloney is a musician from St. John's. (Jill Willcott )

<a href="http://stevemaloney.bandcamp.com/album/the-memory-game">The Memory Game by Steve Maloney</a>

Break-up jams

Kim Stockwood - Jerk

Great Big Sea - How Did We Get From Saying I Love You

Jams your mom told you to turn down

Bucket Truck - No Other Way

Lizband - One Song

Liz Solo is a musician from St. John's. (Meghan Fahey )

<a href="http://lizband.bandcamp.com/album/six-songs">Six Songs by lizband</a>

Summer jams

Crush - King For a Day

The Novaks - Goodbye Rock and Roll Band