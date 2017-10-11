It all comes down to this!

With over 16,000 total votes cast, you've narrowed down your favourite tunes — now it's time to choose just ONE song by an artist from Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Right Idea by Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case takes on Heave Away by The Fables.

We're celebrating 25 years of MusicNL with a "Jam-iversary." We started with 24 songs by artists from this province from the last 25 years — a hard task, given this province's rich musical history.

Listen to CBC's Weekend AM with Heather Barrett to hear local artists weigh in on which song deserves the title.

Have your say! Voting for this final round closes Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Oct. 15.

The Final Jam

You chose The Right Idea by Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case as your favourite jam to rock out to.

You chose Heave Away by The Fables as your favourite kitchen party jam.

Thanks for voting!