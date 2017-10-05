You've been picking and choosing your favourite N.L. songs of the last 25 years and we're back with 12 fresh for you to narrow down.
In case you missed it, we're celebrating 25 years of MusicNL with a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.
We've picked a total of 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task, given this province's rich musical history.
Round 3 brings you 12 more songs, we'll get these down to six — and then one to face off against our champion from Round 2, The Fables - Heave Away.
You can also hear the songs on Weekend AM where guest panelists will battle it out in a debate of why each song should win.
Voting for this round will close 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 7.
Jams by power couples
Fortunate Ones - The Bliss
Gary & Whit - Water Under The Bridge
Love jams
Amelia Curran - Blackbird On Fire
The Once - You're My Best Friend
Jams in the fam
Brothers in Stereo - The Worst Crowd
The Ennis Sisters - It's Not About You
Jams for when you're feeling homesick
Ron Hynes - No Change In Me
Hey Rosetta! - Yer Spring
Jams to rock out to
Thomas Trio and The Red Albino - 142 Thru
Sherman Downey and The Ambiguous Case - The Right Idea
Jams with something to say
Jacinda Beals - Don't Kill The River
Joanna Barker - So Good, So Easy