You've been picking and choosing your favourite N.L. songs of the last 25 years and we're back with 12 fresh for you to narrow down.

In case you missed it, we're celebrating 25 years of MusicNL with a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.

We've picked a total of 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task, given this province's rich musical history.

Round 3 brings you 12 more songs, we'll get these down to six — and then one to face off against our champion from Round 2, The Fables - Heave Away.

You can also hear the songs on Weekend AM where guest panelists will battle it out in a debate of why each song should win.

Voting for this round will close 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 7.

Jams by power couples

Fortunate Ones - The Bliss

Gary & Whit - Water Under The Bridge

Love jams

Amelia Curran - Blackbird On Fire

The Once - You're My Best Friend

Jams in the fam

Brothers in Stereo - The Worst Crowd



The Ennis Sisters - It's Not About You

Jams for when you're feeling homesick

Ron Hynes - No Change In Me

Hey Rosetta! - Yer Spring

Jams to rock out to

Thomas Trio and The Red Albino - 142 Thru



Sherman Downey and The Ambiguous Case - The Right Idea

Jams with something to say

Jacinda Beals - Don't Kill The River

Joanna Barker - So Good, So Easy

Joanna Barker is a musician originally from Grand Falls-Windsor. (Rebecca Hartery )

