After 26,253 total votes, 24 songs and five rounds, we have a winner!

Your favourite Newfoundland and Labrador song of the last 25 years is The Right Idea by Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case.

That jam edged Heave Away by The Fables by a final tally of 55 per cent (5,614 votes) — to 45 per cent (4,639 votes).

MusicNL is celebrating 25 years, so we celebrated with a "Jam-iversary" to highlight this province's rich musical history.

Congratulations to Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case and thanks to everyone who voted!

Check out the winning tune in the video below.