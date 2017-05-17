Olympian Jamie Korab has announced plans to run for Ward 3 councillor in the upcoming St. John's municipal election in September.

The curling star made that announcement Wednesday afternoon at the H.G.R. Mews Community Centre. He said he wants to give back to his neighbourhood of Cowan Heights, a place he's called home for the last decade. Ward 3 is currently represented by Bruce Tilley.

"It's where we do everything. We take advantage of the ponds there, the parks, the walking trails," Korab said.

Should he win, Korab said the first order of business would be to address the traffic issues in the west end.

"I drive a truck … and I hate to see it when people are speeding down the road, especially when I'm dropping my daughter off at daycare in the school areas. When the school zones are 30 [km/h], people are doing well in excess of 50," he said.

Curling buddy Brad Gushue was on hand as Jamie Korab announced his foray into politics on Wednesday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Korab also promised to address safety, and said he wants to work with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP to reduce neighbourhood crime.

Approximately 50 people, including friends, family and members of the curling community, attended Korab's campaign launch.

While the former member of Team Gushue is perhaps best-known for winning gold in the 2006 Winter Olympics, he said his biggest challenge will be convincing people he's serious about the race.

"I want to let people know that I'm here to advocate on their behalf and let them know that I'm not just here to become a politician," he said.

"I'm here to really help."