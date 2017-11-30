A 70-year-old man — who was once described by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge as a "con man" — has been sentenced to three months of house arrest on forgery charges dating back three-and-a-half years.

James Drummond, who also went by the name Tim Scott, kept his head down with his eyes closed as he listened to Justice Don Burrage hand down the sentence Thursday morning in Supreme Court in St. John's.

Burrage said in reaching the sentence, he considered Drummond's age and failing health.

Drummond has also been ordered to pay a $400 victim surcharge and serve one year probation after the house arrest.

Faked his own death

During a sentencing hearing last week, the court was told that in 2014, a man who identified himself as "Tim Scott", tried to purchase two properties in Conception Bay South, including a house for $650,000, and some nearby land for about $1.3 million.

At the time, Scott told the real estate agent that he had a terminal form of pancreatic cancer, and that he had just months to live.

After three months and numerous phone calls and emails, the money had still not arrived, but the story took a bizarre twist.

Early in 2015, the real estate agent was contacted by a man who said he was Scott's business partner. The agent was told that Scott had died, but that the deals would go ahead.

70-year-old James Drummond carried a small shopping bag as he arrived for Thursday's sentencing at Supreme Court. (Sherry Vivian / CBC)

Not long after, the agent saw Scott at the Dr. H Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre and the police were contacted.

The real estate agent and the homeowner later went to police and were shown a lineup, where they both identified James Drummond as Tim Scott.

Probation and fine

Justice Burrage noted in his sentence today that Drummond "did not profit and the victims did not suffer any financial loss."

Two charges of fraud in relation to the fake purchase agreements were dropped when Drummond pleaded guilty to forgery.

When asked for his reaction to the decision, Drummond told CBC News he was pleased.