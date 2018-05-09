Sentencing delayed for St. John's man who let pit bull starve to death

A St. John's man convicted of a heinous act of animal cruelty was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but it was postponed as the court deals with other charges he faces.

John Corcoran owned a young female pit bull named Diamond that he allowed to starve to death in 2015. The dog's emaciated body was later found in a garbage bag and suitcase inside his home.

The emaciated body of Corcoran's pitbull, Diamond, was found in a house he used to live in. (Glenn Payette/CBC )

Corcoran failed to show up for court last week to be sentenced, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He turned himself into police and was charged with failing to attend court.

Corcoran had pleaded guilty to the cruelty charge and was looking for house arrest. Given that he had a prior conviction for animal abuse, and the ongoing neglect in this case, Crown prosecutor Robin Singleton suggested eight months in prison and 18 months probation.

The court needed more time to determine his sentence because of the extra charges.

Corcoran represented himself back in January on the first animal cruelty charge, so his attorney Rhona Buchan said she could use more time to go over the details of the case.

Even the bone marrow was depleted as Diamond's body fought to sustain itself. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

During a sentencing hearing in January, the province's chief veterinarian Dr. Laura Rogers cried when she told the court about how the dog must have suffered as it slowly became emaciated over a period of weeks from lack of food.

She described how the dog's body fought to stay alive, even using bone marrow to sustain itself during its final days.

"You know, it's not difficult to feed a dog. Buy some dog food," she told the court last Thursday. "You just need to provide it once a day with something to eat. It's not that difficult."