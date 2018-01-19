Comey From Away? Former FBI director calls musical 'inspiring story of kindness'

The hit Newfoundland-based Broadway musical Come From Away has had high-profile people in the audience before — Thursday night saw a former FBI director under two presidents who may have changed the course of the 2016 presidential election.

James Comey attended a showing in New York City on Thursday, tweeting a picture of the show's poster and of himself holding a cod prop from the show.

Saw “Come From Away” in New York City tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/wecomefromaway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wecomefromaway</a> is an inspiring story of kindness on 9/11 across all human divides, and in the midst of pain and turmoil. Great message for today. And the producer let me hold the Newfoundland cod prop. <a href="https://t.co/9SweGb5ios">pic.twitter.com/9SweGb5ios</a> —@Comey

"And the producer let me hold the Newfoundland cod prop."

Comey was appointed FBI director by former U.S. president Barack Obama in 2013, and served until he was fired by President Donald Trump on May 9, 2017.

Shortly before the 2016 U.S. election, Comey advised Congress the FBI was reopening an investigation into Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's use of email, drawing criticism from both the right and the left for his timing and sparking a debate on the revelation's impact on the election.

Trump fired Comey, saying he "wasn't doing a good job."

With the FBI at the time investigating Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election, Trump's move was criticized by several members of Congress, with critics accusing him of obstruction of justice.