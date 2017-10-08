You've narrowed down your favourites — now it's time to choose just ONE of those that made the cut in Round 3.

In case you missed it, we're celebrating 25 years of MusicNL with a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.

We've picked a total of 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task, given this province's rich musical history.

This is Round 4, where the top six jams that emerged as your favourites in Round 3 are squaring off for a showdown.

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 10 to vote in this round.

The final faceoff between the winner of this round and the winner of Round 2 — Heave Away by the Fables, will begin Oct. 11.

The top 6

What's your all-time favourite pick in this round?

Your favourite jam by a power couple is The Bliss by Fortunate Ones

Your favourite love jam is You're My Best Friend by the Once

Your favourite jam in the fam is It's Not About You by the Ennis Sisters

Your favourite jam for when you're feeling homesick is No Change In Me by Ron Hynes

Your favourite jam to rock out to is The Right Idea by Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case

Your favourite jam with something to say is So Good, So Easy by Joanna Barker

Joanna Barker is a musician originally from Grand Falls-Windsor. (Rebecca Hartery )

<a href="http://joannabarker.bandcamp.com/album/february">February by Joanna Barker</a>