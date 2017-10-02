You've narrowed down your favourites — now it's time to choose just ONE of those that made the cut in Round 1.

In case you missed it, we're celebrating 25 years of MusicNL with a "Jam-iversary" to determine which local jam is your favourite.

We've picked a total of 24 songs by Newfoundland and Labrador artists from the last 25 years — a hard task, given this province's rich musical history.

This is Round 2, where the top six jams that emerged as your favourites in Round 1 are squaring off for a showdown.

You have until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4 to vote in this round.

Stay tuned for 12 fresh songs going head-to-head later this week in Round 3.

The top 6

What's your all time favourite pick in this round:

Your favourite dance jam was Dukes by Repartee

Your favourite kitchen party jam was Heave Away by The Fables

Your favourite dreamy jam was Big Time by The Secrets

The Secrets - Big Time

Your favourite breakup jam was How Did We Get From Saying I Love You by Great Big Sea

Your favourite jam your mom made you turn down was One Song by Lizband

Liz Solo is a musician from St. John's. (Meghan Fahey )

and your favourite summer jam was King For a Day by Crush