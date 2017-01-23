A man told a St. John's courtroom Monday a frightening story of the morning he says he awoke to a man peering at him through his bedroom door.

Jonathan Courish took the stand at Supreme Court at the trial for Lulzim — also known as Leon — Jakupaj on Monday morning.

Jakupaj is facing a single charge of break and enter, stemming from an incident on May 21, 2016 on Carondale Drive in the Kilbride area.

One day trial expected to begin today for Lulzim (Leon) Jakupaj on charge of break and enter. #nlcrime pic.twitter.com/fibBOAf8nb — @arianakelland

Courish testified that he woke up early in the morning to the sound of his bedroom door knob being moved. When he looked up, he told the court he saw a men peering through the glass of a French door.

Courish said he screamed "who the f--k are you" and started to run after the suspect before grabbing him from behind.

"I catch an elbow with my right eye," Courish testified. A police officer photographed his black eye later that same day.

Prior to the break-in, Courish says his ex-girlfriend arrived at the apartment and went to bed. He said nothing was taken or moved from during the incident.

Courish pointed to Jakupaj in the prisoners' box and said he was the man who broke into his home.

RCMP testimony

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Pat Hickey, who photographed the scene, was the first witness to take the stand. He took pictures of fingerprints, parts of the home and the girlfriend of the tenant living in the house, as part of another investigation.



Hickey testified he returned to the scene on June 8, after some witnesses came forward to say they saw the suspect in the area before.

The trial is slated to last one day. Jakupaj is also facing sexual assault charges and will head to trial in that case in the fall.