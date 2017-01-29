It's one of the most beloved musicals on stage — and next week local audiences will get to see it live in St. John's.

Billy Elliot is a production of Atlantic Light Theatre and will premiere at the Arts and Culture Centre on Feb. 2.

Weekend AM host Heather Barrett spoke recently with Jack Thistle, who is in the lead role of Billy, and Paul Wilson, who plays his father, Jackie.

Thistle said he became interested in the musical, which is his first large-scale show, after a phone call from a friend.

"One day my friend called my mom and said, 'They're doing Billy Elliot in St. John's. Jack should definitely audition,'" he said.

"When I was around five, my mom called me 'Billy Elliot,' because I would always go around the house dancing. And a few phone calls later, I said, 'I'll do it,' and then I auditioned for Billy Elliot and I got the role."

The musical is based on a film, and is set in a northern mining town in England during the miners' strike of 1984-85.

Jack Thistle, 13, is starring as Billy Elliot, his first large-scale stage role. (Atlantic Light Theatre)

Wilson, who is originally from England, said he remembers the strike and was close to Thistle's age — 13 — at the time, which he said was a plus with co-artistic director Jacinta Mackey-Graham.

"It was one of the things in getting cast for this role that's something that drew me to it, and also that Jacinta, I think, liked the fact that I had personal experience with it as well," Wilson said.

"I understand the show and where the characters are coming from."

Preferring ballet to boxing

The plot unfolds as young Billy, stuck taking a weekly boxing lesson that he doesn't like, comes upon a ballet class in session.

Unbeknownst to his father, Billy joins the class. When Jackie finds out, he vehemently disapproves and bans the boy from continuing.

Billy, with the encouragement of dance teacher Mrs. Wilkinson, proceeds against his father's wishes.

Wilkinson, amazed at the boy's natural talent for ballet, urges him to audition for the Royal Ballet.

Thistle said in the last 30-plus years, attitudes toward boys involved in dancing have changed, adding that his own family and friends have been quite supportive of him in the role of Billy.

Jack Thistle as Billy receives a loving kiss from Cathy Jackman as Grandma. (Atlantic Light Theatre)

Auditions were held last spring, and since July, Thistle has been busy practising his lines and dancing for 20 to 30 hours a week. While that's a lot for any 13-year-old, Thistle said he truly loves what he's doing.

"It's long, but I really, really enjoy it — and I always want to go back," he said.

"I've been since July, with Marie [Steffen]. A lot of preparation, four times a week, for an hour. But I say, 'Let's do it. It's fun. We can do this."

Wilson said he's watched Thistle evolve as a dancer in the last seven months, and has also admired his work ethic.

"It's been great, as someone in the process with Jack. Honestly, this kid's a little pro," said Wilson.

"I absolutely love working with him. He's open to anything, he's just so open to learn, and he never comes unprepared. He was off-book before anyone else."

Mentoring young actors

Wilson is no stranger to the stage, or to the big screen. He's performed in a variety of genres, including Shakespeare, and has had a recurring role in Discovery Channel's Frontier series, which was filmed here in the province.

He said one of his favourite activities, however, is the mentoring of children.

"I do some teaching gigs as well. I love working with kids, with younger people who don't have as much experience," he said.

"We were discussing stuff the other night, about how to get some harder emotions out sometimes. You can't act an emotion, but how to get those feelings of anger out sometimes. So we had a really good discussion about that."

Wilson echoed Thistle's words in how the world of dance has advanced, and society's opinions of it.

"Where we are today is quite a bit different than where it was when the play was set," he said.

"You hope that people are more inclusive in this day and age … that you can have a dream that might be a little outside the box or what's considered normal and just go for it."

Favourite scenes

Thistle couldn't name one part of the show that he likes best but was emphatic when he spoke about his fellow cast mates.

"I love, love, love working with all the cast, they're such an amazing cast," he said.

"I actually really, really love ballet … I kind of fell in love with ballet because of Billy Elliot."

Wilson chose the scene where Billy formally auditions for ballet school.

"Because it's a reasonably new thing that we've got to do together, I love the Electricity moment when he's actually auditioning … and Jackie is there with him," said Wilson.

"And it's really the first time that Jackie gets to see Billy in action, full-on action — and it blows him away."

Featuring a music score by Elton John, the musical has received 10 Tony awards, including Best Musical.

Billy Elliot, with a cast of 50, opens Feb. 2 and runs until Feb. 5