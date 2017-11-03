The little girl whose hometown of Deer Lake changed its name for a day to honour her has died of cancer.

Three-and-a-half-year-old Isla Short had neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in certain kinds of nerve tissue.

The toddler had been battling since she was just a year old.

The Town of Islaview (Deer Lake) lost its brave leader - she is forever in our hearts. 💕 pic.twitter.com/on8sE7yzwn — @DwightBallMHA

The town of Deer Lake became "Islaview" — pronounced as I-love-you — on May 26.

Islaview is the title of a book about a grumpy man who comes to a town and meets with the mayor, who keeps referring to the town as Islaview. Hearing "I love you" changes the man into a much more content, loving person.