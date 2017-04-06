Sometimes you just want a feed of jiggs dinner in the woods — but sometimes you fall in a hole.

A family that was out for a good old Newfoundland boil up on the Baie Verte Peninsula last weekend is still laughing after one of them fell in a sinkhole, and had more than a little trouble getting out.

A tale of two stumps

That's what happened to Diane Prouse and the video of her struggle is causing laughs online, with 2,000 views as of Thursday noon.

Josie Thomas took the video after Prouse fell between two stumps in an area called Skippen's Ridge near Middle Arm.

"We usually go up there for a cook up, so we went up and cooked jiggs," Thomas told CBC.

"She was coming around between the two stumps to go get her dinner, and that's when she went down between the stumps."

Having a riot

Despite wearing only a thin jacket and no mitts or hat, Prouse didn't seem too concerned about the cold and snow, laughing all the time until someone helped her out.

"Is you stuck?" Thomas asked?

"Is I stuck?" Prouse replied, as she tried to free herself from the waist-deep snow.

"That's the way she dresses all year round," Thomas said. "Everybody wonders if she's really human. We went 45 minutes on the Ski-Doo like that."

Since she posted the video on Facebook, Thomas said they've been getting a great reaction from friends and family — including from Prouse herself.

"She thought it was fun," she said. "Everybody's been having a riot with it."