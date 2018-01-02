Police were searching the area near an Irving on the Trans-Canada Highway in Clarenville Tuesday morning, following an armed robbery with a sledgehammer at the restaurant and gas station.

According to the RCMP, a lone man entered the store dressed in black wielding a sledgehammer and demanding the cash from the register. The clerk was unharmed but the robber got away with some cash.

He's described as having a slim build and between 5'5" and 5'9".

RCMP are are looking for information from the public about the crime.

Officers were seen searching behind the Irving throughout the morning, and the business was closed for a brief period of time, but reopened at about 9:20 a.m.