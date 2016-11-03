Government auditors flagged an array of expenditures at Iris Kirby House and its affiliated charitable foundation over the past two fiscal years, with tax dollars and donations being spent on everything from booze to travel to a six-figure consulting contract that did not result in an actual written report.

The review by the comptroller general's office also highlighted aspects of the Iris Kirby House CEO's compensation package. Additionally, the comptroller's office "has not been able to validate" board approval of contract changes that it says increased executive benefits.

'When an organization lacks proper segregation of duties or other compensating controls, it is more vulnerable to the risk of fraudulent activity.' - Comptroller general's report

Government officials also learned that external auditors had concerns about how donations were being accounted for by the shelter's affiliated charitable foundation.

"They noted in their fiscal 2015 management letter that donation revenues were not always being properly receipted," the comptroller general's report said.

"This is a significant risk for [the foundation] given that donations can often come in the form of cash or gift cards."

Iris Kirby House CEO Gail Tobin is taking issue with the report's findings and is pondering legal action, according to her lawyer, Jerome Kennedy.

Overall, the comptroller general's office found "a number of concerns" related to financial oversight and controls.

"When an organization lacks proper segregation of duties or other compensating controls, it is more vulnerable to the risk of fraudulent activity," the report noted.

CBC News obtained a partially-redacted version of the document through access to information.

CEO compensation

The comptroller general's office dedicated two-and-a-half pages of the 14-page report to Tobin's compensation.

While the numbers are blacked out in the document provided to CBC News, the text in between outlines an array of benefits for the CEO.

According to the report, Tobin's last two-year contract actually expired in 2014. It included a salary in accordance with the government's management pay plan.

But there were a number of other benefits for the CEO, including an "on call" amount and an additional salary from IKH Foundation, the affiliated charitable arm that accepts donations for the shelter from the public. There was no employment contract with the foundation, according to the report.

"Despite the fact that the most recent contract for the CEO provides for a salary at [number redacted] the CEO's actual base salary is higher than this," the report noted.

Iris Kirby House CEO Gail Tobin, says the financial report contains "numerous inaccuracies" and she has hired a lawyer. (CBC)

"In the March 26, 2015 financial committee minutes (copy of minutes was not signed) it was agreed to transfer [number redacted] of the CEO's salary from the IKHF to IKH. This effectively gives the CEO a new base salary of [number redacted]. This new salary number is used for purposes of calculating the hourly rate for any other payouts such as overtime or leave."

The report adds that "for the two fiscal years, there were at least four different hourly rates used for the CEO's biweekly compensation" in Iris Kirby House.

The comptroller's report summarized Tobin's compensation for the two-year period in a section of the report that is entirely blacked out — a redaction that runs the width of the page and more than six centimetres deep.

'Numerous inaccuracies,' Tobin says

In a statement emailed to CBC News by her lawyer Jerome Kennedy, Tobin disputed the conclusions of the report.

She indicated that it contains "numerous inaccuracies" and the response from the board to the government was compiled without any input or review by her.

'This whole process has been a deliberate attempt by government and others to ruin my reputation and I will not stand for that.' - Iris Kirby House CEO Gail Tobin

"This whole process has been a deliberate attempt by government and others to ruin my reputation and I will not stand for that," Tobin wrote in her statement.

"Considering that there is pending legal action by me, I have been advised by my lawyer not to make any further comments at this time. However, in the near future I hope to be able to discuss exactly what occurred in this matter and the unfair manner in which I have been treated."

Kennedy declined to discuss specifics of the "pending legal action," but acknowledged that no lawsuit has been filed at this point.

He attached a letter he wrote to Health Minister John Haggie in July. That letter from Kennedy raised questions about comments made by government officials.

Statement of Gail Tobin

Board reaction to report

A new board member told CBC News that she was "surprised" and "disappointed" by some of the findings, but the shelter is working to rectify any issues.

Lynn Moore joined the board of Iris Kirby House in late September, long after the period reviewed by the comptroller general.

"I was surprised and disappointed at many of the things that I saw [in the report], and my fellow board members were likewise," Moore said.

"New members, old members, were surprised at what was in the report, and we have taken our obligation as a governance board very seriously, and we are moving forward, trying to implement policies and procedures to prevent this kind of thing from happening again."

Moore stressed there was no evidence that cash had been misappropriated, but acknowledged some of the findings showed examples that were "not good use of money."

So what happens now?

"We continue with our mandate to help women in violent situations to have a safe place of refuge," Moore said.

Moore won't discuss the current status of CEO Tobin, calling it a human resources issue.

Tobin is "currently away from the office on extended medical leave," according to an automated reply from her email address.

Consultant report questioned

Meanwhile, the comptroller's report also reveals that Iris Kirby House paid an unnamed consultant nearly $177,000 for staff development in the 2015 fiscal year.

Under the terms of the contract, there was supposed to be a written report provided on the consultant's findings. But that didn't happen.

Iris Kirby House management told the auditors that the consultant had provided a verbal report to the board of directors.

Moore said work was done by the consultant to produce materials for programming, that were to be used by the frontline staff.

But she acknowledged that the lack of a written report was unusual.

Travel, booze highlighted

The comptroller's report also highlighted spending on travel, alcohol and meals.

The foundation — which accepts donations made to the shelter — spent more than $20,000 on travel and meals over the two-year period.

Auditors found 47 expenditures classified as working lunches, board meetings or other.

That included a retirement dinner ($1,764), a debriefing meeting with a consultant ($505), and a board meeting ($485).

There was even $850 forked out on a party bus, for an event the auditors categorized as "staff development."

Booze was purchased for some of those events, but the names of attendees were not always provided — something the comptroller advised could have "helped to enhance accountability."

Auditors identified $1,100 in alcohol purchased directly from the liquor corporation by the foundation — some of it linked to the shelter's fundraising gala, some of it for "staff development."

Iris Kirby House operates transition houses in St. John's and Carbonear for women and children escaping violence. (CBC)

The CEO and the consultant also spent $5,000 on a trip to New York to visit a transition house there. The foundation footed most of the bill, with the shelter picking up the rest.

The auditors pieced together meals and travel spending for IKH Foundation, but said they had trouble doing the same for Iris Kirby House, because of how the books were organized there.

Auditors said they were "unable to get a reliable compilation of these types of expenses because they were posted in various places within the general ledger."

The auditors' work was complicated by the fact that they were only allowed to view paper copies of the records, and not actually permitted to take copies in electronic format.

So they looked at a sample of expenses from various accounts — 17 samples, totalling nearly $12,000.

They found a $579 board meeting expense (which included a $133 tip), and a lunch with the consultant and another third party totalling $256. Booze was included in both.

Gift cards, other expenses

There were other "questionable" expenses highlighted by government auditors.

In both the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, IKH Foundation paid someone $3,500 each year to co-ordinate its annual gala. That amount included $1,500 for travel.

But according to government auditors, the person who received the cash "has a local address which, in the absence of other information, would make the amount of travel expenses required questionable given that the gala is also in the St. John's area."

The auditors also highlighted concerns about how thousands of dollars in gift cards were monitored and tracked.

"When cards are used, the sign out sheet did not contain details of what the card was spent on or if it was given to a client," the report noted.

"It is therefore not possible to determine whether the cards were used appropriately."

Board oversight

The comptroller's review also found concerns with board oversight.

"Board minutes were examined for evidence of approval of certain transactions, however minutes were often not signed," the report noted.

According to the report, some bank reconciliations weren't done for over a year.

Government officials also questioned the lack of direct donations between IKH Foundation, which collects money from the public, and Iris Kirby House.

The report noted that there were no direct donations from the foundation to the shelter in two of the past three fiscal years.

Officials told the government that the foundation "incurs expenses for children's services; residents' special activities; public awareness; advertising and promotion; and professional development."

The comptroller general did review spending on advertising and professional development, but found that "there were limited instances of amounts spent on children's services, residents' special activities and public awareness" through the foundation.

$2M a year in provincial funding

Taxpayers have provided about $2 million a year in operational funding to Iris Kirby House, which operates shelters in St. John's and Carbonear for women and children who are experiencing domestic violence.

CBC News began reporting on financial accountability issues at Iris Kirby House nearly two years ago.

Past stories revealed the shelter's reluctance to provide Eastern Health with seven years of financial statements, its purchase of a home in Conception Harbour that fell into unused disrepair, and significant errors in the financial statements its affiliated charitable foundation filed with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Iris Kirby House and its external legal counsel have been sharply critical of that coverage, accusing CBC News of everything from "innuendo" to being used by critics to "intentionally harm" shelter funding and "impair its good work in the community."

This summer, the province went public with its own concerns, and threatened to pull funding over financial accountability issues. Iris Kirby House officials then allowed government auditors access to the books.

In September, the government and chair of the Iris Kirby House board announced that they reached an agreement to keep tax dollars flowing to the transition house.

The province said at the time it was satisfied with the board's efforts to address operational and financial issues, but revealed few details on what government auditors had found.

Iris Kirby House in St. John's and O'Shaughnessy House, its sister shelter in Carbonear, are now on track to receive $2.3 million in total annual funding from the province.

Iris Kirby finances report

