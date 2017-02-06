Iris Kirby House CEO Gail Tobin is "no longer an employee" of the transition house and its affiliated charitable foundation.

A terse, one-sentence memo was issued to staff Friday notifying them of her departure.

Tobin went on "extended medical leave" last fall, after a critical government audit raised questions about financial management at the shelter.

No one will discuss the circumstances of Tobin's departure.

In an email to CBC News, Tamara Biehn of the Iris Kirby House board of directors confirmed that Tobin is no longer an employee.

She declined to say whether Tobin resigned, or whether she received financial or other compensation related to her departure.

"As this is a personnel issue, the board of Iris Kirby House and IKH Foundation will refrain from further comment," Biehn wrote.

Tamara Biehn, who sits on the board of directors at Iris Kirby House, is declining to provide details on the departure of CEO Gail Tobin, calling it a "personnel issue." (CBC)

'Operational matter,' province says

Iris Kirby House and O'Shaugnessy House, its sister shelter in Carbonear, provide a safe haven for women and children seeking to escape domestic violence.

They rely on tax dollars and donations, with the provincial government providing operational funding of more than $2 million per year.

The Department of Health steered inquiries back to the board, saying that "discussions on financial or other compensation would be considered an operational matter between the Iris Kirby House board and CEO."

Tobin's lawyer, Jerome Kennedy, did not return an emailed message from CBC News.

In November, Tobin took issue with the conclusions of government auditors, who had flagged an array of expenditures at Iris Kirby House and its affiliated charitable foundation.

She indicated at the time there were "numerous inaccuracies" in the report by the comptroller general's office.

Iris Kirby House first opened in 1981, with a mission to provide shelter and a safe haven for women and children who are experiencing domestic violence. (CBC)

"This whole process has been a deliberate attempt by government and others to ruin my reputation and I will not stand for that," Tobin wrote in a statement emailed to CBC News in November.

"Considering that there is pending legal action by me, I have been advised by my lawyer not to make any further comments at this time. However, in the near future I hope to be able to discuss exactly what occurred in this matter and the unfair manner in which I have been treated."

At the time, Kennedy declined to discuss specifics of the "pending legal action," but did acknowledge that no lawsuit had been filed at that point.

Province, board in conflict last summer

Last summer, the province publicly warned that it could stop funding the shelter, citing concerns over financial accountability issues.

That notice came in the wake of a series of CBC News reports about Iris Kirby House.

Those stories revealed the shelter's reluctance to provide Eastern Health with seven years of financial statements while receiving millions from the public purse, its purchase of a home in Conception Harbour that fell into unused disrepair, and significant errors in the financial statements its affiliated charitable foundation filed with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The government and shelter officials ultimately reached a deal to keep tax dollars flowing to Iris Kirby House.