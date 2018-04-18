Striking IOC workers reject latest offer with cheers, clapping and fists in the air
76.5 per cent of workers voted to reject the company's latest deal
Cheers and raised fists erupted from the crowd of striking IOC workers in Labrador City as their union president announced that 76.5 of workers had voted to reject the latest offer from their employer and head back to the picket line.
"You got your full support from your negotiating committee," union president Ron Thomas yelled out into the crowd of workers gathered outside the union's headquarters Tuesday night.
"We're going to keep our picket line open."
The crowd then marched back through the snow to the picket line, cheering and chanting as they walked.
"I got a lot to shout about," said Bern Spencer, a striking worker.
If they want workers, hire the damn workers.- Bern Spencer
Union members voted Tuesday on whether they'd accept a deal hammered out by management of the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) and union reps.
Workers first walked off the job March 27, after more than 90 per cent voted in favour of striking, saying the latest IOC offer would implement a two-tier pension, increase the retirement age and make unwanted changes to sick leave.
Lipstick on a pig
This latest deal met the union's demand that the company stop using a temporary work force, but extended the probationary period for new hires from 45 to 90 days.
Some IOC workers said that would continue what they call a two-tier system, allowing the company to hire people for a few months and then lay them off, just like temporary workers.
"You put a dress and lipstick on a pig, it's still a big. It's a temporary work force," said Spencer. "If they want workers, hire the damn workers."
On other issues like pensions and medical benefits, workers said only small gains were made.
"There's a lot of things in that contact that make us wonder," said union president Ron Thomas. "There's just too much uncertaintiy."
"We're going to stay out here as long as it takes now, until we actually get something we're going to be able to accept."
The crowd gathered around Thomas lit up again as he said workers would stay on the line through the summer if they didn't get what they want.
Spencer agreed.
"They can take the car, they can take the truck, they can take the house," he said. "I'm here because if I'm not staying here, I'll have nothing in five year's time anyway."
IOC response
Iron Ore Company of Canada, owned by parent company Rio TInto, released a statement overnight, acknowledging the union's rejection of its offer.
In the response, it insists the offer was fair and that the company showed it was willing to move on some issues.
"IOC must be positioned for the highs and lows of the mining cycle in order to remain a responsible and competitive business in the global market for the long term," the statement read.
