Striking IOC workers heading back to the bargaining table

A rally organized by striking Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) workers which aimed to show company management that the community was on their side has ended with plans to head back to the bargaining table.

"We had three high strike mandates ... that alone, along with all the community support that we got here, it should open the company's eyes and say, 'Look you're not just messing with workers at IOC, you're messing with everybody,'" said Ron Thomas, president of United Steelworkers Union Local 5795.

Ron Thomas is the president of United Steelworkers Union Local 5795 in Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The workers voted to strike on March 27, with 98 per cent in favour of action, saying the latest IOC offer would implement a two-tier pension, increase the retirement age and make unwanted changes to sick leave.

Thomas told CBC News he was in a meeting with the company to discuss a return to negotiations just before heading outside to join the rally on Monday evening.



"Hopefully we can put this behind us and get a fair deal and go back to work and do what we do best."

The striking workers walked the streets of Labrador City and were then joined by a large group of supporters from the community by late afternoon.

'Everybody in this town is affected'

Terry Atkins, who normally operates a grader for the company, said the community has been showing support since they first walked off the job, honking as they drive by and bringing the strikers food and coffee.

"Everybody in this town is affected," he said.

"This is our town, it's our iron ore, and what this company tried to do to us time and time again — it's not right."

Terry Atkins is a grader operator for the IOC in Labrador City. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

When Thomas told the crowd that talks with the company would resume, a huge cheer rang out in support.



Thomas said he's not sure when talks — or work — will resume.

"We'll sit down, we'll work out a deal and then we can go back to work ... start producing, make the company money, make [ourselves] money, and just learn from this."