Unionized workers at the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City are voting Thursday on whether or not to accept the idea of a temporary workforce.

"It's not exactly what we wanted but there are some positives to it," Steelworkers' Union local president Ron Thomas said about recent talks with the company.

"That's why the executive asked our membership to vote for it."

There are 88 temporary workers being used on the site right now as part of a six-month experiment that union members approved last year during a vote.

The measure passed by a slim margin at the time, with 60 per cent voting in favour of it.

Ron Thomas says he's not sure how the vote will go. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The temporary workers were initially brought on to alleviate fatigue, and to help fill shifts that some employees said they were being forced to work.

It was also meant to reduce the number of outside contractors the company was using on site.

"The only thing is our members are still quite sour about how they've been treated on the floor," Thomas said.

"I know we have new management now and [it] has talked about a good relationship, but our members are still quite sour and I don't know how the vote's going to go."

If members agree to the proposal, the union said the company has agreed to 60 new full-time hires but will also be able to continue to use the temporary workers, who receive fewer benefits.

Workers are voting on whether to allow IOC to continue to use a temporary workforce at the Labrador City mine. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It is beneficial when you look at [it]. We're going to get 60 full-time hires out of it and I hope our members will vote for it," Thomas said.