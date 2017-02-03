Unionized workers at the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City voted in favour of a temporary workforce, the union says.

United Steelworkers Union local president Ron Thomas told CBC News the workers voted 53 per cent in favour of the agreement Thursday night.

There are 88 temporary workers currently on the site as part of a six-month experiment that union members approved last year during a vote.

At the time, 60 per cent of workers voted in favour of the experiment.

The temporary workers were initially brought on to alleviate fatigue, and to help fill shifts that some employees said they were being forced to work.