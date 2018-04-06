IOC workers dig in as strike enters second week

Workers at the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) are entering their second week on the picket line in Labrador City, although frigid weather and looming financial burdens aren't dampening spirits.

"This is probably the worst day yet but as you can see, everybody still showed up. Solidarity all around," Peter Dunne told CBC News.

On Thursday, lows of –30 C and blowing snow kept strikers huddled around fire barrels as they stood in front of barricades near the front gate of the mine.

Vanessa Rumbolt is on shift 6 at IOC’s main gate in some blustery conditions. She says it’s important for her to be out no matter what the weather’s like. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCLabrador?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbclabrador</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iocstrike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iocstrike</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oyp4fL8pn5">pic.twitter.com/Oyp4fL8pn5</a> —@JacobBarkerCBC

Workers walked out March 27 after more than 90 per cent voted favour of striking, saying the latest IOC offer would implement a two-tier pension, increase the retirement age and make unwanted changes to sick leave.

Money is tight, but that's it, you'll survive. - Steve Baker

"I'd hate to say we're wasting our time out here freezing to death but this is what we got to do to get what we got to get," said Nola King, a striking worker.

Pay day looming

Financial pressures are also bearing down on the strikers. While they're on the line, the union says they will be getting $350 in strike pay weekly.

"Everyone's got payments, everyone's got bills but you'll make it through," said Steve Baker, adding he endured a 16-week strike once while working at Wabush Mines.

Steve Baker was part of a 16-week strike at Wabush Mines. "You'll get through," he said about foregoing salary for the strike. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"Money is tight but that's it, you'll survive."

The union hall has been turned into a makeshift headquarters for the strike. Workers who would normally be operating heavy machinery are instead pushing paper.

"I've got 43 years with IOC and I'm still here to support the young people who need support," said Art Huxter.

Huxter is helping get things in order for strike pay to start going out.

Workers who are usually operating heavy machinery are pushing papers at the strike headquarters in the union hall. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We have a lot of new people we have to walk through, and we have a lot of people that have a good load [of] debt: house, car, truck [or] whatever they got," Huxter said.

"How they make it, it's going to be hard on a lot of people."