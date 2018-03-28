Striking Labrador steelworkers on picket line thankful for community support

The members of United Steelworkers Union Local 5795 may not be on the job, but they still have plenty of work to do to keep more than 1,000 striking workers in Labrador City fed, clothed and warm on the picket lines.

Steelworkers in Labrador are grateful for the support of the community, and from each other, as they continue to picket at three entrances to Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) mines after voting overwhelmingly early Monday in favour of strike action.

Several committees have since organized to manage the needs of the striking workers as they rotate between three eight-hour shifts on the picket line. A steady stream of donations are coming in from the wider Labrador community.

Bill Broderick, who is on the strike committee, said there is a lot to plan for when you have more than 1,000 workers manning the picket lines. (Alyson Samson/CBC News)

"We've been installing strike trailers and putting power to them, and porta potties," said strike committee member Bill Broderick. "We built the shacks yesterday and our barriers today, but it takes a lot of gear to keep 1,300 people warm and fed."

"We use the term around here, 'You're busy as a bayman with two woodstoves,' and I just delivered three."

'We're fighting against IOC, and everybody appreciates it'

Most residents of this northern town are connected to someone who works in the mine, and the support has not gone unnoticed by the striking employees.

Steelworker Kenny Temple came to his shift on the picket line with a truckload of wood to keep him and fellow steelworkers warm through the evening.

Tanya Benoit said that donations from the community are good for morale on the picket line. (Alyson Samson/CBC News)

"Everybody's got to do their part," Temple said. "We're fighting against IOC, and everybody appreciates it."

Shift captains are keeping log books of the deliveries, to track and later thank the people, contractors and companies who have donationed.

"There's been lots of contractors dropping off coffee, donuts, tea. A lot of people have been by with wood. People have been bringing up chili, soup, and stuff like that definitely goes a long way," Temple said.

Kenny Temple said it's important people stay warm on the picket line, especially during overnight shifts. (Alyson Samson/CBC News)

Tanya Benoit said the donated treats are good for morale, especially in the cold weather. She dropped off cookies her her coworkers on the line, and hoped others would do the same when it was time for her own shift.

"I hear there's lots of donations, two pages of donations already," Benoit said.

And Rev. Dean Sellars of Carol United Church brought a pot of turkey soup for folks at the main gate.

Rev. Dean Sellars brought by turkey soup, and said his congregation is planning for longer-term support if necessary. (Alyson Samson/CBC News)

"We were preparing soup for the sick, and shut ins … we had some soup left so we wanted to show our support for the strikers," Sellars said.

If the strike continues, the church congregation is planning to help out further. Volunteers with the church are already making plans in case long-term support is needed, but Sellars hopes a contingency plan won't be necessary.

"We just pray that the strike will be a short one because we know that many families are going to be affected."