IOC deal includes increases to pension and drug cap, says union president

Steelworkers union president Ron Thomas says membership appear to like a tentative deal with the Iron Ore Company of Canada.

About 1,300 workers have been on strike in Labrador City since late March, but they'll vote on the deal — announced late Friday — on Monday.

To me, with the crowd it seemed like it went over quite well. - Ron Thomas

Union members met Saturday at the arena in Labrador City, where Thomas explained the latest offer from IOC owner Rio Tinto.

"The offer had some increases on the pension and some increases on the drug cap, and a guarantee that everybody on the life of this contract would be covered," said Thomas, president of Local 5795.

He did not elaborate on the details but said they seemed to satisfy those who were in attendance.

"It seemed like it went over quite well," he said.

"We wanted to get rid of the drug cap altogether but we did see some increases on it, and we got a guarantee that everybody in this contract would be covered even if they surpass the cap."

Leadership recommends acceptance

Union leadership for locals 5795, 6731 and 9344 is recommending acceptance of the deal. The strike vote will be counted after 5 p.m. on Monday.

"Nobody wants to be on strike. The company don't win and we don't win," he said.

"We're a one-industry town and we got a lot of support during the strike, a lot of different businesses and a lot of companies here in town, everybody's been in full support of us and donations have been coming in. It's overwhelming the support that we've got."