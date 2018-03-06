Around 1,400 steelworkers in Labrador City will be deciding Tuesday on whether or not they want a strike.

A strike vote started on Monday and will continue into Tuesday afternoon, as the union leader says the Iron Ore Company of Canada is asking for concessions they don't agree with.

Ron Thomas, president of Local 5795, said his colleagues are being asked to accept a two-tiered pension system, as well as changes to sick leave and later retirement.

"It's unfortunate that the company is coming after our benefits now when we could be working on a fair contract, and going back to work and start producing," Thomas said.

Pension, sick leave at the heart of issues

Thomas also believes it's unfortunate the company wants to make concessions at a time when the value of iron ore is high.

The two sides have been negotiating since December, and Thomas said they cannot reach an agreement.

According to the union, the company has asked that any employee who incurs sick time be denied a higher rate of pay for overtime until they have worked off the hours they missed.

Thomas said the company also wants to introduce a second tier of pensions for new employees, which would result in them getting about one-third of the value of a current pension.

CBC News has requested to speak with a spokesperson for the Iron Ore Company of Canada, but has yet to hear back.

Ron Thomas says the union is angry with the company over some proposed concessions in bargaining talks. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We're not asking for the world. We just want our fair share," Thomas said. "This company is making big profits. Not too long ago they talked about some production records that were being broken."

When asked what the mood was among workers, Thomas said it seems likely they will strike.

"A lot of our members are extremely disappointed with the company. They're angry," he said.

"It's just not right. At a time when we should be working together to improve production, improve our benefits and to keep everything going smooth, this company comes out and decides to take things away."