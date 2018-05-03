IOC cuts medical benefits for workers as strike drags on

With the exception of a $75,000 life insurance policy, medical benefits for more than 1,000 Iron Ore Company of Canada employees in western Labrador have been cut off as a strike continues.

Workers were informed by mail on April 24.

"It was a little bit of a shock," said IOC worker Chris Hall.

"Everybody in our family is covered under the IOC family plan and as of right now, we can't avail of any of the services that it provided to us."

Hill knew medical benefits would eventually be cut.

"We've planned for this for a while, and there was talk among all our membership to go and see your doctor or your medical providers and just make sure that your prescription drugs were up to date," he said.

"I know there's members out there that probably didn't do that and some are suffering for some serious medical issues. It would affect them a lot more than it would affect me."

The union does have emergency dental coverage and a family drug plan in place for workers during the strike, but it's not as comprehensive as the company-provided plan.

Community funding cut

IOC also sent a memo announcing the suspension of its community investment program.

They made over $500 million last year and to take it out on the community is disappointing. - Ron Thomas

"The current work stoppage not only impacts IOC. It has already started to have significant economic and social impacts for employees and the community," reads a memo from IOC's vice president of human resources, communications and external relations Maxime Savignac.

The suspended IOC program invests in many community programs and organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Cain's Quest.

"They're still making huge money, they made over 500 million last year and to take it out on the community is disappointing," said Ron Thomas, president of Local 5795 of the United Steelworkers Union.

The strike is in its sixth week.

Workers voted over 90 per cent in favour of striking in late March citing, among other issues, the company's use of a temporary work force and the cap on prescription drug reimbursements.

More than three quarters of the workforce rejected a second offer from the company in mid-April, and there has been little contact between the two sides since then.

Layoffs at Quebec operation

Meanwhile, more than 100 IOC workers in Sept-Îles, Quebec, where workers also voted in favour of a strike, have been given lay off notices.

"I guess it's related to the fact that we've got [no iron ore] coming out of here. So they're not going to pay workers down there if they've got nothing for them to do," Thomas said.

IOC has not responded to repeated CBC requests for comment on the strike.