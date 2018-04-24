Ramada robbery suspect still on the run

Police are asking for the public's help after a robbery at the Ramada Hotel on Kenmount Road in St. John's.

A woman reported that on Tuesday, Apr. 10 a masked man entered the hotel, jumped over the reception counter, stole money, and fled on foot.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the robbery at 1:40 that morning, and their investigation of the crime continued Tuesday.

The suspect in the crime was described as average height with a slim build, dark eyes and some facial hair. He wore a hoodie, and his face was covered with a mask.

Police ask the public to contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS if they have any information about the crime.