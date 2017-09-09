The president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour says a recent ruling on a workplace accident that killed a 20-year-old man in a Trepassey shows police need more training to recognize signs of employer negligence.

"We haven't been very successful right across this country yet of being able to ensure that if there's any sign at all that there's something awry with a workplace fatality, that it is first and foremost treated like a crime scene," Mary Shortall told CBC's On The Go.

CJ Curtis fell 20 feet through a skylight onto a concrete floor at the Glamox Lighting building in Trepassey in 2015.

He did not survive.

CJ Curtis, 20, died following a tragic workplace accident in Trepassey on June 16, 2015. (Facebook)

Curtis was on the job when the accident occurred, working for Southern Construction (1981) Ltd. Police said Curtis was not wearing a safety harness when he fell and his employers were charged with violating the Health and Safety Act.

Those charges were dismissed on Thursday in provincial court. Judge James Walsh said the alleged violations, which included a failure to ensure fall protection was used, could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Better training for police

Shortall said that if the police had been better trained to look for signs of workplace hazards or employer negligence, perhaps the judge would have the evidence he needed.

"The evidence showed that the young man was not wearing a harness," she said. "Obviously, if you were trained in thinking about an employer being negligent … then you would end up looking at the scene very differently."

'What led to somebody being on a roof without a harness?' - Mary Shortall

She adds that employers have 24 hours to report an incident to Service NL, which does know how to look for these things.

"That's a long time for an accident scene that could potentially be a crime scene to lay bare," she said. "A lot of things can happen in that time."

Health and safety officers also need to know how to better coordinate their investigation with police if there is a sign that charges may have to be laid, she said.

Service NL looking into it

Service NL said it will review the court ruling to sort out what led to the dismissal of the charges and see if they need to change their procedures.

"[That] investigation needs to talk about what has been missing here: was there training, was the supervisor trained, was the supervisor on duty?" said Shortall.

"What led to somebody being on a roof without a harness — which is a clear violation of policy and regulation."

If the review turns up signs of criminal negligence, Shortall says something further needs to be done.