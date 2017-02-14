Teachers and principals from throughout northern Canada are meeting in Nain, Labrador this week for a forum on Inuit education.

The conference is hosted by Nunatsiavut Government and is sponsored in part by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), a research and advocacy group that focuses on Inuit issues.

ITK President Natan Obed said a major topic of discussion will be how to keep Inuit students and their parents interested in the public school system — especially at the junior high and high school level.

ITK President Natan Obed said keeping Grade 7-12 students interested in school is a major challenge in many northern regions of Canada. (CBC)

"I think the education system has to transform into an Inuit-specific approach," he told the Labrador Morning Show.

"You can still graduate a student who is ready for any sort of post-secondary or ready to be a contributing member of society in their own community, without having to sacrifice their language or their culture."

Putting value on education

Obed said the history of northern people in Canada has bred somewhat of a distrust in the school system, given the troubled past of residential schools.

Jens Haven Memorial, seen in this image posted on the school's website, is the only school in Nain. (Jens Haven Memorial School)

That distrust, coupled with a lack of Inuktitut-language education and Inuit content in the curriculum, makes having an education seem less valuable to Inuit students and their parents then it should.

"Our system is based on a colonial pedagogy, which is the term educators use for how you teach in school," said Obed.

"Education has never created Inuktitut speakers, and it also isn't focused on creating adults with Inuit-specific skills."

Not just grade school

While the main focus of this week's forum will be on K-12 education, Obed said they will be looking at post-secondary and lifelong learning as well.

He said it's fine to implement Inuit-focused content into the school curriculum, but that's of little use to students if they go on to university or try to enter the workforce in southern regions of Canada that don't share the same language and culture.

"We need to re-imagine post-secondary," he said. "We still need to provide foundation for higher level of academic success, but I don't think there is the respect from the academic community for what is possible in Inuit communities."

More information on the Inuit Education Forum can be found on the ITK website.