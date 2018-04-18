Child Advocate to review experiences of Inuit children in protective care

There will be an independent review of the experiences of Inuit children in protective care in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate announced Wednesday.

The Nunatsiavut government approached Child and Youth Advocate Jackie Lake Kavanagh to request the review, a news release said. The move comes as concern grows about the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in protective care, both in the province and nationally.

The review will look at "the treatment, experiences and outcomes" of Inuit children and youth in the province's protective services, including protective intervention, in care, foster care, youth services and other alternate placements.

Inuit communities will be directly involved and give input during the review, the release said. Given the sensitive nature of the topics discussed, support services will be available.

The review will also involve an examination of individual case files.

Overrepresented both federally and provincially

Last year, the provincial government announced an inquiry into the treatment of Innu children in the child protection system.

In November, the federal government said the overrepresentation of Indigenous children in protective care had become a crisis.

This graphic gives a breakdown of the number of children in some type of foster care in Labrador Aboriginal communities. The numbers were provided by the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development.

More than half of the children in protective care in Canada are First Nations, Inuit or Métis. In Newfoundland and Labrador, 34 per cent of the children in protective care are Indigenous, and half of those are Inuit.

The review, which will be shared with the public in a report, is expected to be completed by Mar. 31, 2019.