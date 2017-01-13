A busing company on the west coast of Newfoundland and one of its mechanics are facing several Highway Traffic Act charges, after allegedly issuing and displaying improper inspection certificates.

C-MAC Construction in Cormack has been charged with four violations of the province's official inspection regulations.

Two of the charges allege the company issued inspection certificates from an official inspection station that it operates in Deer Lake, without inspecting the vehicles.

The province's highway enforcement branch also alleges that C-MAC Construction displayed vehicle inspection certificates on a vehicles without a proper inspection being carried out.

In addition to the charges against the company, two charges have been laid against a mechanic for improperly issuing inspection certificates.