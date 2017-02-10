From the moment the series launched on Sunday night, Inside the Classroom began generating audience feedback.

Parents, teachers, and other viewers submitted their thoughts and experiences to our email address, insidetheclassroom@cbc.ca.

Here is a collection of the stories and opinions we have heard.

Krista Frye Grantmyre, parent

"Liam, our 3.5 year old, was diagnosed [with autism] back in August.

Upon receiving this, we had tossed around the idea of moving back to N.L. from Alberta. We have lots of friends here, but the core of our family is back east, and we firmly believe that having that extra support is key.

With that being said, once we completed all of our findings regarding the educational systems in both provinces, it was in Liam's best interest to stay here.

Back in September, he was enrolled in the CLICK (Children Learning in Inclusive Community Settings and Kindergartens) program. This gives us access to speech language pathologists, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, teachers, educational assistants, and the list goes on.

'Until there's an overhaul of system, sadly we will have to stay here. ' - Krista Fry Grantmyre

He attends four days a week for half days. Each class has at least two to five community kids who act as role models to their peers. In just one semester, Liam has progressed leaps and bounds in many different areas.

This alone solidified our decision to stay in Alberta, as there is no such program in N.L. Also, knowing the state of the education system with the overcrowding of classes and lack of EA's, for example, there would be no way for him to thrive or advance at the level he is capable of.

Maybe in the future we will revisit the idea of moving back home, but until there's an overhaul of system, sadly we will have to stay here."

Angela Roberts, parent

"As a parent of a child with special needs, who deserves what's best for them but struggles with so many obstacles and limits put on the education system, [I know] they suffer. At home, I feel like I'm not only a mother, but as well their teacher and there are cracks in our system.

It would be great to get parents involved because overall, most parents who have children with exceptionalities are tired of addressing their concerns on an individual basis … I'm exhausted and tired of being not heard."

Paul Bennett, education professor, St. Mary's University

"What we need are more comprehensive, effective policy changes. That means significant structural reforms, not investing more in the same system of 'learning supports.'

While completing my three Special Education reports on Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Maritimes (2012, 2013 and 2015), I was stunned to discover how little research actually dealt with inclusion and improving student learning outcomes.

'It's a challenge to get past the grandiose philosophical statements about 'human rights.''

- Paul Bennett

Inclusionists are single-minded, so it's a challenge to get past the grandiose philosophical statements about 'human rights' and to take a closer look at whether "more learning supports" will make any difference.

No subject in K-12 education arouses so much passion, generates as much heat, and provides so little light ... I remain skeptical that investing more in sustaining the existing special education order is the real answer. The whole system needs to be restructured so that we can demonstrate effective inclusion and invest in more intensive, proven programs that will do far more good and not simply move students along to graduation."

Brian Ash, teacher

"I was a classroom teacher when the inclusion model was introduced.

I had immediate concerns because I knew that I was not trained to work with kids who demonstrated various challenges. I decided to educate myself on the concept, reading every study I could get my hands on.

I discovered one overwhelming conclusion — inclusion is cheaper.

'I had immediate concerns because I knew that I was not trained to work with kids who demonstrated various challenges.'

- Brian Ash

That is unless 'required' resources are in put in place — and to save money, those resources are never in place.

Without supports, the worst features of the model surface. Strong kids survive but are rarely challenged, average kids who could really benefit from teacher interaction get little, [and] limited resources are quickly exhausted by the most challenging cases."