Part two of Inside the Classroom, CBC's special series on education, is focusing on behaviours that teachers are seeing from their students at school, and outside of class time when dealing with parents.

They say some of those student issues include the use of foul language, and submitting blank assignments because of weak school punishments.

Thirty educators from across Newfoundland and Labrador took part in the special forum, which was filmed in January.

Effects of technology

In this second segment, the teachers say technology is having an effect on the young, developing minds.

They say that exposure to video games, social media, and cell phones are taking their toll on students.

