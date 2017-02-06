It's something that has never happened before in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thirty teachers, principals, and school counsellors from across the province gathered in the CBC St. John's television studio for a special forum on education — where they spoke candidly about the day-to-day struggles they are facing at their schools.

Inside the Classroom is a three-part series hosted by Ramona Dearing.

Lack of resources

In this first segment, the teachers talk about inclusive education.

They say they all want students with varying learning capabilities to be placed in the same classroom — but the proper supports need to be in place for all of the kids to succeed.

Do you have a comment or a story you'd like to share? Email insidetheclassroom@cbc.ca.