It's something that has never happened before in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Thirty teachers, principals, and school counsellors from across the province gathered in the CBC St. John's television studio for a special forum on education — where they spoke candidly about the day-to-day struggles they are facing at their schools.
- When teachers talk: Why CBC gathered 30 teachers to take us Inside the Classroom
- Schools not staffed to deal with behavioural issues, teachers say
- 'Nowhere to turn': Teachers left alone to deal with special needs, fed up with system
Inside the Classroom is a three-part series hosted by Ramona Dearing.
Lack of resources
In this first segment, the teachers talk about inclusive education.
They say they all want students with varying learning capabilities to be placed in the same classroom — but the proper supports need to be in place for all of the kids to succeed.
Do you have a comment or a story you'd like to share? Email insidetheclassroom@cbc.ca.