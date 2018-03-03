Cain's Quest has long been a unifying force in Labrador and this year the biennial snowmobile endurance race has brought together members of the Innu Nation like never before.

For the first time, teams from the Innu communities of Natuashish and Sheshatshiu have united in a bid to improve their odds at the week-long race across Labrador.

The days of hiding information from each other and hoping for the best with stock sleds are over.

"One of us, maybe, hopefully, will go to the checkered flag," said Aaron Poker of Natuashish, one half of the Innu Hawks racing team.

Jack Penashue of Sheshatshiu is a first-time racer at Cain's Quest. He's one of 16 Innu taking part in the race. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

There are eight Innu teams — four from each community — in a record field of 41 teams, and they have banded together, following a pattern set by groups of other teams at Cain's Quest in order to improve their overall safety and performance.

They've been scouting the best routes, upgrading their machines to make them more durable and competitive, and passing along tips and advice to rookie racers.

All in the spirit of co-operation and unity.

That's quite a contrast from previous races.

"We've been ignoring each other for past races. Like little secrets, all that. But this year we want to change it. Work together," said Poker, whose teammate is another Cain's Quest veteran, Len Riche.

The Labrador Innu are big supporters of Cain's Quest, and openly encourage the most daring and adventurous among them to take part.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Greg Rich is back for his second Cain's Quest as a competitor, and is thrilled that Innu teams have merged their talents and resources.

George Rich is Grand Chief of the Labrador Innu Nation, and one of 16 Innu racers in this year's Cain's Quest snowmobile endurance race. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

"Innu people in the past have always worked together in order to accomplish things. So hopefully Innu people will succeed," he said.

Rich said the strategy is causing a lot of hype in both communities, with an outpouring of support for all eight teams.

It's an all-for-one, one-for-all approach, and Poker hopes it will transcend Cain's Quest.

"Should be a nice example for the kids, for people, right? Working together, both communities," said Poker.