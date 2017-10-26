A new trial has been ordered for a former correctional officer who was convicted of assaulting an inmate at the St. John's lockup in August 2014.

Anthony Crocker, 37, was on duty when David Boland, who admitted he was drunk, was brought into the lockup and put in a holding cell.

According to the appeal decision ordering the new trial, Justice Deborah Paquette said that Boland was "uncooperative, shouting, swearing, making martial arts type moves, and banging and kicking the cell door."

During Crocker's trial in August 2015, video was played showing Boland lying on a mat in the cell.

Guards, including Crocker, came in to move Boland to another cell where they could keep an eye on him. Boland was face down, and handcuffed, but he spit on Crocker, and Crocker is seen striking him a couple of times.

Crocker said it was necessary to stop the spitting because of the possibility of a communicable disease.

But provincial court judge James Walsh found that Crocker's actions weren't justified given Boland's vulnerable position and noted, "There is no evidence before me that Mr. Crocker sought any medical attention to deal with the fact that he had been spit on twice."

Walsh convicted Crocker of assault, and gave him a suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service. But the incident left Crocker with a criminal record, and cost him his 16-year career as a correctional officer.

In ordering a new trial, Justice Paquette, of the Trial Division of the Supreme court, ruled that judge Walsh "did not apply the correct law respecting the availability of the defence of self-defence."

Meanwhile, the Crown said it is assessing whether to take Paquette's decision to the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal.