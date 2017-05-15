An inmate overdosed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's overnight, bringing the total number of overdoses inside the prison to three.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety confirmed for CBC News that an inmate was given Narcan — the nasal spray version of naloxone — at 12:30 a.m.

Staff also performed first aid and CPR.

Eastern Health paramedics transported the inmate to hospital for treatment.

He returned to HMP, and was under observation Monday.

The overdose is the third reported at the prison, part of a cluster in the St. John's area believed to involve fentanyl. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Correctional officers and staff were given information sessions on fentanyl and naloxone over the last two weeks.

Three inmates have overdosed inside the prison, part of a cluster acknowledged by Eastern Health, which suspects that fentanyl is involved.

All three inmates survived.