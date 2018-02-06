Geordie Horan woke up one morning last fall with a small pain in his back, never dreaming he'd finish the day in hospital in St. John's unable to walk and facing an injury that upended his life.

Horan, 37, says that November morning started with what "felt like a muscle pull, so nothing I haven't experienced before."

He went to work as a driller in Conception Bay South, like any other day, changing heavy hydraulic lines on a drill rig.

That's when he over-extended himself, he told CBC Radio One's St. John's Morning Show Tuesday.

Even then, Horan didn't know how serious his condition would become.

"I could still walk and everything, but I had a lot of trouble breathing," said Horan, with his girlfriend, Dayne Humphries, at his side.

'It happened all pretty fast'

His boss sent him home at 2 p.m.

"By 4 p.m., my right leg went numb and then it started to crawl up my chest, and then down my left leg," he said.

Geordie Horan is seen (clockwise from left) in his room at the Miller Centre in St. John's; with his partner, Dayna Humphries; and before his injury. (Courtesy GoFundMe page)

"And by 6 p.m. I was in the ambulance heading to St. Clare's. So it happened all pretty fast."

Horan was transferred to the Health Sciences Centre, where he learned his condition was worse than he thought.

"Eventually they diagnosed a slipped disc … had slid into my spinal cord and cut the blood off."

When doctors told him he would never walk again, the news sent shivers throughout his body.

Fear, heartbreak, determination

"Fear was the first thing," he said.

"I was just scared, not knowing what was going to happen and what kind of life I was going to be able to lead after this injury," Horan said.

"And absolute heartbreak."

Up to the day of his injury, Horan had been used to doing everything on his own.

"I worked with my hands and my body all day long. So to tell me something like that — it's almost beyond words"

Friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to "literally get Geordie on his feet and walking again," and to enrol him at a spine rehabilitation centre in the U.S.

Good days, bad days

The 37-year-old man said everything is different now, with good days and bad.

Geordie Horan is undergoing rehabilitation at the Miller Centre in St. John's until the end of the month, when he will be released. (CBC)

"I'm hoping there's more good in the future than bad, but I get down like anybody would."

"I've got a wonderful partner here, Dayna, who gives me hope and a reason to get up in the morning," said Horan.

'It gives me a good sense about what life should be all about.' - Geordie Horan

He has been working hard with daily therapy inside the Miller Centre in St. John's, which will continue until he is released at the end of the month to continue as an outpatient.

"I'd like to prove them all wrong, and I'd like to make Dayna proud one day, so that's a good motivator for me as well."

Horan is optimistic.

"I've got some movement in my toes now that I didn't have a few weeks ago. So things are starting to heal, I think."

Horan said he has "an unbelievable support system" and he thinks his positive attitude and determination will see him through this hurdle that has taught him more than perseverance.

"It gives me a good sense about what life should be all about."