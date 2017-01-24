A snowmobiler who was badly injured when he lost control of his snowmobile in central Newfoundland was able to text someone to call for help.

The RCMP said they were called on Monday about a man who was in distress in a rural area south of GrandFalls-Windsor and Michaels Brook.

The snowmobiler was travelling alone when he sent a text from his cellphone reporting his injury.

Ground search and rescue teams found the man and airlifted him to James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander.

His injuries are described as serious, but police said he is in stable condition.