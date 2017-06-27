Hand-delivered meals of herring, rabbit and seal helped a bald eagle near Twillingate survive an injured wing for more than a week, before the animal was picked up by wildlife officers.

Twillingate resident Sheridan Rice visited the animal every day after he found it hobbling on an ATV trail near the town on June 10. He looked after the bird until it was taken to Salmonier Nature Park.

"Every morning I'd wake up and I'd go look around for road kill, like rabbits, and I'd pick it up and bring it to him," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show.

"He loved the rabbits, yeah. And I brought up some herring for him too, and he loved that. But he wasn't fussy on seal, he wouldn't eat that."

Rice found the animal while he was riding on an ATV with his nephew. He said it was easy to tell the bird was injured, because it didn't fly away when approached, but ran instead. A closer inspection revealed the right wing was limp.

A 'waste of time' with government

Rice says he called various wildlife offices several times after he found the bird, but says he never got through, and didn't hear anything back until the next Friday — six days later. The animal wasn't picked up until the following Monday.

"I must have left half a dozen or more messages in Gander alone, and probably a half a dozen or more in Corner Brook too," Rice said.

But Rice said he was frustrated, and that his efforts to get in touch with wildlife officials with the provincial government felt like a "waste of time."

"I was getting outraged about it, obviously, like anybody would … they're not blooming in numbers. So I thought for sure [it would be of concern]," he said.

Government couldn't track down Rice

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources said they did try to call Rice back, but couldn't find him at his number or other phone numbers in the community. After that, they went out to look for the bird once before successfully locating it the second time.

The bird was brought to Salmonier Nature Park on the Avalon Peninsula. (Salmonier Nature Park/Facebook)

"Despite not being able to contact the individual, conservation officers traveled to the Twillingate area and spent several hours conducting a search," Craig Renouf wrote.

The provincial government says anyone who finds "problem wildlife or nuisance animals" should report it to Forestry Service Branch offices, and said the first available officer will respond.